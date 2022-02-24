Major winter storm will set off a mix of snow/sleet and freezing rain this evening. Tough call on the start time, but expect the mix to begin sometime between 8-10pm. So, evening commuters should not have much problem with traveling. As always, it’s a tough call as to how much snow and ice can be expected. Still, storm totals of up to 6″ or so possible in Erie from late evening to midday Friday. Lesser amounts expected inland as more freezing mix expected. Even if sleet and freezing rain is less than expected, the snow will be a “sleety” type, and very slippery in its own way. Expect very slippery roads and some ice during morning commutes tomorrow. Snow should taper off tomorrow afternoon, though some lake effect bands will continue to affect the area into tomorrow night, with more additional light accumulation.

Stay up to date by checking out www.yourerie.com/weather for the latest forecasts and weather updates.