Your Weather Authority: Remnants of ‘FRED’ passing through

Rain showers will likely continue on and off through the rest of the afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be well to the south/east of Erie County, as the remnants of “FRED” pass through. The old circulation is near the Pittsburgh area as of early afternoon.

There continues to be a Flash Flood Watch for Crawford, Venango, Forest and Warren counties. Rain could become a bit steadier at times through the afternoon, with the potential for flooding. The remnant low will exit overnight, but a few “backwash” showers could linger. It will remain very humid over the next several days with more showers and thunderstorms possible.