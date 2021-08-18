Your Weather Authority: Remnants of ‘FRED’ passing through

Rain showers will likely continue on and off through the rest of the afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be well to the south/east of Erie County, as the remnants of “FRED” pass through. The old circulation is near the Pittsburgh area as of early afternoon.

The heaviest rain from the remnant of low of former Tropical Storm “FRED” will occur well south and east of Erie county.

There continues to be a Flash Flood Watch for Crawford, Venango, Forest and Warren counties. Rain could become a bit steadier at times through the afternoon, with the potential for flooding. The remnant low will exit overnight, but a few “backwash” showers could linger. It will remain very humid over the next several days with more showers and thunderstorms possible.

Flash Flood Watch continues for Crawford, Venango, Forest and Warren counties through Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

