Your Weather Authority: Severe Weather Risk Today into Saturday

The clouds will continue to increase, with breezy and warmer weather today. Expect rounds of showers and storms, too. The 1st risk of showers will be through the morning. The severe threat is LOW this morning. The severe threat hinges on what happens after the showers move through mid-to-late morning. There could be strong/severe storms forming later in the afternoon, if we can get any breaks of sunshine, which may occur once showers move through.

If enough sunshine occurs, the highest risk for severe storms arrives between 4-10 PM. The main concern is damaging wind and hail. The entire viewing area remains under a “SLIGHT” risk of severe weather. This is a level 2 out of 5, which is a pretty decent chance at seeing some severe weather locally.

While the main threat locally appears to be damaging wind, an isolated brief tornado is also possible. The overall threat is not overwhelming but parts of far western Erie and far western Crawford county to points West in Ohio have a slightly higher risk.

As mentioned, the entire viewing area may see localized damaging wind around individual thunderstorms that form later in the afternoon. Yet again, the threat for damaging wind increases heading into Ohio.

The potential for hail also exists with any thunderstorm that forms later in the afternoon. Once again, the higher risk for severe hail will be located over Ohio but a few storms locally could also produce hail.

Once showers pass through this morning, expect dry weather for a little while. There should be at least breaks of sunshine trying to come out, which will recharge our atmosphere. The worst of the weather will likely be over potions of Ohio but a few storms locally could become strong/severe by late this afternoon into the evening, with the risk of localized downpours, damaging wind and frequent lightning. There also a minor flash flood threat if storms repeat themselves over the same area.

Leftover showers and thunderstorms fizzle out through Saturday morning but another round may redevelop Saturday afternoon. Once again, there could be a few strong/severe storms, with highest likelihood between 2 and 8 PM Saturday. The weather calms down just in time for Father’s Day. Expect more sunshine and nicer weather for dad!

