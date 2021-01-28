Your Weather Authority: Winter Weather Advisory Through Friday

Some of the coldest air so far this season has made an appearance. Temperatures in the 20s on Thursday and wind chills in the single digits.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has posted for interior Erie county (South of I-90), Ashtabula, Crawford, Warren and Chautauqua counties through Friday morning. Lake effect snow showers and embedded squalls are possible Thursday night through Friday.

Areas of lake effect snow continue through Thursday night into Friday, with a northwesterly wind. Expect wide ranging accumulations, with the highest amounts confined to the snow belts. Expect only an inch or two near Erie proper. 3-6″ is likely south of I-90 over interior sections of Erie county, portions of Crawford, Warren and Chautauqua counties through FRIDAY EVENING.

Localized higher amounts are possible over sections of Erie and Crawford counties, as well as parts of Chautauqua and Warren counties. Localized amounts in excess of 6″ are possible depending on the EXACT placement of the most intense lake effect snow.