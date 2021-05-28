Weather in Your Neighborhood returns in 2021

We are happy to report the popular weekly weather roadshow will return for the summer of 2021, featuring meteorologists Tom Atkins and Craig Flint.

The pandemic forced us to call-off our traditional backyard picnics in neighborhoods throughout northwest Pennsylvania. Instead, we were happy to feature the dedicated men and women of our first responders and the work they do to keep us safe and protected every day of the year, especially during Covid-19. Each week in the summer of 2020 we visited area fire departments and ambulance services. Those segments are posted on this page.

For more than a decade, the meteorology team at Your Weather Authority has visited neighborhoods throughout Erie, Crawford and Warren County. We love to meet interesting people and those who depend on the meteorologists of JET 24 and FOX 66 to prepare you for the weather ahead.

If you are interested in hosting a Weather in Your Neighborhood backyard picnic, please fill out the form at the bottom of this page, and maybe we’ll see you in your backyard this summer!