Here is a beautiful shot of snowflakes clinging to the trees and grass by the Veteran’s Bridge over the Allegheny in Downtown Warren.

Wet snow and light rain are expected for Tuesday night with no significant accumulations. However, be advised that a Winter Storm Watch is set for Wednesday evening, Nov. 16, into Thursday, Nov. 17.

Plowable amounts are expected for much of the area with that storm. Learn more from JET 24/FOX 66’s weather forecast.