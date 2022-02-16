Widespread flooding Thursday; freezing mix to snow Thursday evening

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A storm system will set off rain Thursday, especially this afternoon when the rain could be heavy at times.

The rain and snow melt from temps in the 50s will cause flooding along waterways and low lying areas. Flooding may last for a few days even as the rain changes to a freezing mix this evening.

This may affect the evening commuters with some sleet and slick roads. Everything is expected to turn icy after the evening rush as temperatures fall below freezing and a freezing mix falls. Mix goes to mainly snow after midnight. Expect 2-4″ Erie to Edinboro, with lesser amounts elsewhere.

Snow will diminish early Friday. More details at yourerie.com/weather