(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ​Interstate 90 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state line until Saturday due to the winter storm, PennDOT reports.

The closure is in connection with the closure of the highway in New York. In New York, there are travel bans on highways including, I-90 from I-190 to Dunkirk (Exit 59), Route 219 from I-90 to Springville, Route 5 from I-190 to Route 179, and Route 400 from the Thruway to Route 16, according to WIVB in Buffalo.

PennDOT reports the closure on I-90 at the I-86 interchange (exit 37) is expected to remain in place overnight.

Visit 511pa.com for the latest up to date travel advisories.