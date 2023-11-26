Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Erie, Ashtabula, Crawford, Chautauqua and Warren counties and is in effect through early Wednesday with heavy lake effect snow and wind as the main threats.

A snow band offshore over Lake Erie is dropping south over the area this evening into Tuesday. The lakeshore is getting hit first and then the band will drift south into the snowbelts early Tuesday morning. Low visibilities in bursts of heavy snow as well as gusty winds and cold wind chills will affect the area during this time.

By 4 a.m. Tuesday, the storm will be mostly south of Erie. Small amounts of snow are still expected on and off throughout the day.

Several inches of snow is expected, and some areas can expect a foot or more, mainly in the snow belts with lesser amounts south of Meadville and Warren. Snow will diminish along the lakeshore early Tuesday morning and move over other areas including the snow belts later at night.

It will be windy and cold in most of the area into early Wednesday with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

This is a developing story, additional details will be provided as they become available.