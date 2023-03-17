Some parts of the Erie area will be under a winter weather advisory from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

Erie, Ashtabula, Crawford and Chautauqua counties will all be under a winter weather advisory. Erie County could receive two to four inches of snow with the snowbelts looking at four to six potential inches of snow.

Areas including Warren, Mercer, Venango and Forrest Counties are not included, the counties in purple in the graphic below will be under advisory.

Meadville could receive one to three inches while Warren could receive one to two inches.

Blustery and cold weather with potential snow amounts listed for this weekend before Spring begins on Monday and we get sunny and warm up.