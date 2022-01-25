Winter weather advisory issued for lakeshore counties

Satellite shots from January 25th are showing plenty of open water on Lake Erie except for the western basin where there is ice cover.

A snow band is setting up over the lake now and is starting to push flakes into Erie County.

The band will intensify overnight and push the heaviest snows along the lakeshore for this event with lesser amounts to the south.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for Ashtabula, Erie and Chautauqua counties.

Very Cold temps move in with highs in the teens tomorrow and wind chills in the single digits to zero. Milder weather will return on Thursday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists