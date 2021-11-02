Winter Weather Advisory issued for surrounding areas

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for surrounding areas.

Warren County, Southern Erie County and Chautauqua County can expect to see 1-3″ of snow, with localized amounts of 3-5″ in the higher elevations of the purple shaded regions below.

The advisory will be in place from 8 p.m. Tuesday night until 11 a.m. Wednesday for the following areas in purple:

Some areas could also hear thunder in this storm.

