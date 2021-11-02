Winter Weather Advisory issued for surrounding areas

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for surrounding areas.

Warren County, Southern Erie County and Chautauqua County can expect to see 1-3″ of snow, with localized amounts of 3-5″ in the higher elevations of the purple shaded regions below.

The advisory will be in place from 8 p.m. Tuesday night until 11 a.m. Wednesday for the following areas in purple:

Some areas could also hear thunder in this storm.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News