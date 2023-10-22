Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Frost Advisory is in effect for Erie County from 2 AM to 9 AM on Monday, October 23rd. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Crawford County from 2 AM to 9 AM on the same day.

For Erie County, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, including fall harvests like pumpkins. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

For Crawford County, temperatures 32 degrees or lower are expected. Frost and freeze will likely form and kill crops. Unprotected outdoor plumbing may also get damaged.

Cover plants now to protect them from the cold. Drain outdoor pipes and wrap them with protective covering to prevent freezing and possible bursting.