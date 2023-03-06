(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie is experiencing a little shot of winter as rain and mixed precipitation will change to wet, slushy, slippery snow for Monday evening.

There are advisories and warnings out east for the heaviest accumulations in New York State and Warren, McKean and Elk Counties. On the other hand, plan for less snow accumulating in Erie and Crawford counties and places west of Interstate 79.

Precipitation will wind down quickly into Tuesday morning with some sunshine and a cold breeze returning.

