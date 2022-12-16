It’s time for Loving Lighting Local and the reveal of this week’s winner.

Let’s see who has the best lights on their block.

The winning photo is from Betsy M. right here in Erie. Betsy sent us this great photo of her “Christmas Cottage.”

She has bright LED lights wrapped around the whole house, plus glowing wreaths and trees.

If you think your holiday lights are the best on the block, snap a photo of your house all lit up with holiday decorations. Go to the contest page of yourerie.com to enter.

Then watch JET 24 Action News at 6 p.m.

We will feature one home, every Friday, leading up to Christmas. It could be yours.