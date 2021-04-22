Now with two locations:

West Side

2301 West 12th Street

Erie, PA 16505

(814) 616-6100 East Side

1815 East 38th Street

Erie, PA 16510

(814) 897-9337 https://dougyapplevacuum.com

About

Doug Yaple Vacuum Cleaner Centers specialize in the sale, repair, and rental of high quality vacuum and carpet cleaners. The most popular vacuums we stock include Hoover, SEBO, Dyson, Oreck, and Cirrus, but we offer free estimates and repairs on ALL brands. Our affordable prices, professionalism, product expertise, and superior customer service will ensure you have a satisfactory experience!

PRODUCTS

Are you tired of buying one vacuum after another because they just won’t hold up?

Switch to a SEBO and be amazed at the cleaning performance, durability, ease of movement, and hospital grade filtration. Doug Yaple Vacuum Cleaner Centers are a SEBO Medalist Dealer, which means we offer a 10 year warranty on all new SEBO’s purchased from us.

Did you know that Dyson is the best bagless vacuum on the market? Not only does Dyson come with allergen filtration, the upright vacuums also have a 5 year limited warranty.

Hoover is still a very well-known household name, from vacuums to carpet and bare floor washing machines.

Need a lightweight vacuum? The Oreck is an easy-to-use, lightweight option that packs a ton of cleaning power.

Cirrus Vacuums are a very high quality option! This great upright, full sized vacuum is built to last with strong metal parts, rather than flimsy plastic.

SERVICES

FREE REPAIR ESTIMATES – We offer free estimates on all repairs, so there are no surprises when you get the bill.

Vacuum Repairs – Let us help you with your vacuum repair on any brand, style, or model, no matter how big or small. We can also provide a full cleaning service to get your vacuum back to optimal performance.

Pet Care Solutions – Stain & odor removers, shampoos, deodorizers, cleaners, litter box additives.

Carpet Cleaner Rentals – We make carpet washing easy by pairing the correct carpet cleaning machine rental with an appropriate cleaning product, at a fair and affordable price.